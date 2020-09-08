1/1
Samuel Ray McClure
1948 - 2020
Samuel Ray McClure
May 8, 1948 - September 1, 2020
Weatherford, TX - After a hard-fought battle with an aggressive cancer, Samuel Ray McClure, 72, passed away peacefully in his home in Weatherford on Tuesday, September 1, 2020.
Funeral: 1 p.m. Friday, September 11, 2020, at Victory Baptist Church, 1311 E. Bankhead Dr., Weatherford. Interment: Memory Gardens of the Valley, Weatherford. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in White's Chapel of Memories, 130 Houston Ave., Weatherford.
Sam was born May 8, 1948 in Fort Worth to Charles Ray and Alma Marie Wood McClure. He grew up with two younger brothers, Nathan and Joel, and followed in the footsteps of his father in the ministry, graduating from Baptist Bible College in Springfield, MO. After serving decades as a music and youth minister, Sam found a passion as a carpenter and woodworker. Sam was also very impassioned about llamas. He raised, showed, and cared for his herd and others, as well as being an active member of the South Central Llama Association.
Sam married Diane Marcille Oakes on June 6, 1969. They lived in Golden, CO, Albuquerque, NM, and North Richland Hills, TX, before settling in Weatherford, TX, where they finished raising their two sons, Tim and Jared.
Sam was a fun-loving and joyful man who befriended everyone he met and always made a lasting impression. He had a fervent love for everything he did, and those who engaged in his life were forever rewarded. He loved the Lord, his family, his friends, and life!
Sam is preceded in death by his parents.
Sam is survived by his wife, Marcille McClure; two sons, Tim and Jared McClure; and his grandchildren, Grace and Carter; as well as his two brothers, Nathan and Joel; daughter-in-law, Diana McClure; five nephews; and three nieces.



Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
White's Funeral Home -Weatherford
SEP
11
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Victory Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
White's Funeral Home -Weatherford
130 Houston Avenue
Weatherford, TX 76086
(817) 596-4811
Memories & Condolences
September 7, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. God speed.
Keith and Danette Farris
September 6, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Richard Tournillon
September 6, 2020
Marcille my love and prayers are with you, Tim and Jared and the family.
Janie King
September 6, 2020
Sam was a great youth group leader. He made such a positive impact on my life and many others. He will be very missed. Love and prayers for Marcille, Tim and Jared and the whole McClure family as well.
Mona Harper
Friend
September 6, 2020
Lucky to have met Sam and Marcille on a cruise. We became instant friends. On their way to Disney they stopped at our house and talked us into joining them. Then later flew to New Mexico to meet them for hot air balloon festival. When we tell people the story they say, "You did not know those people and you went off to meet them? But we knew instantly we had met good people. We will always have fond happy memories of Sam and Marcille. We will miss our friend, and he will be in our prayers.
Rose Tournillon
Friend
September 5, 2020
I feel very blessed to have known Sam . Prayers to his family and friends. You will be greatly missed.
Cindy Westbrook
Friend
September 4, 2020
RIP, Samuel. I have many fond memories of times spent with you. I am glad that You were my friend. I know that you are celebrating and being celebrated now. We will miss you. I will pray for your family.
Pat Kent
Friend
September 4, 2020
My Prayers r with the family
Larry Mercer
Family
September 4, 2020
Hugs & Prayers for Marcella & the family.
I can see Sam coming down the aisle at the llama show with that Big Smile !!
Marcie Saska Agnew
September 4, 2020
I rejoice in your delivery from pain into a world of peace and joy and send my deepest condolences to your family because you will no longer be with them. I will miss our conversations and I will always be grateful for knowing you.
Brenda Ramsey
Friend
September 4, 2020
I just saw this. Will always remember him as my youth director and music director. Oh the fun we had in the youth group at church and church camp!
Chandra McClure Schwartz
Friend
September 3, 2020
Garner Jones
Acquaintance
September 3, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
September 3, 2020
Sending lots of love and prayers as the McClure family goes through their loss. On many occasions Marcille spoke kindly of her love for Sam. I am so honored to have known him. Marcille, thank you for sharing your special moments and leaving me with such precious memories. God bless!
Deborah Hamilton
Coworker
September 3, 2020
My deepest condolences to the McClure family.
Dana Lopez
Student
September 3, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the McClure family.
Michael Thompson
Student
September 3, 2020
Gary and Diane Ackerman
Friend
September 3, 2020
Laurie and I are deeply saddened by this news. We worked with Sam over the past 10-12 years and always enjoyed his company. He didn’t love our guard llama though he found our alpacas and small ranch quite interesting. We always recommended him to anyone we met that needed help with llamas. A good man taken from us too soon. Our condolences and prayers go out to his family and friends.
Ray McDonald
Friend
September 3, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Marlin and Sandra Lance
Friend
September 3, 2020
Love that Sam!!! Always a favorite of mine! I raise llamas so we have had numerous visits over the years buying and selling and breeding llamas and much more often, shearing llamas. I ALWAYS looked forward to my days with Sam, his stories, his sense of humor, his professionalism, his hair!, his adoration of his wife and his passion for animals!!! I will miss him so much but honestly, his delightful character will stay with me forever as I will see him in the face of each of my llamas, some of which were bred to his... Happy heaven to you Sam and millions of fond memories to Marcille and each of you family members!!! All my love, Debbie Head and my many llamas...
Debbie Head
Friend
