Samuel Russo FORT WORTH--Samuel Russo, 89, passed away Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, and is now with his Heavenly Father. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church. Interment: 12:30 p.m. in the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Visitation: 6 p.m. Tuesday at Thompson's Harveson & Cole with a rosary at 7:30 p.m. The family will also receive friends at 9:30 a.m. at the church prior to Mass. MEMORIALS: In his memory, donations, in lieu of flowers, may be given to the Fort Worth Zoo, Westminster Presbyterian Church or St. Bartholomew Catholic Church. Samuel was born Jan. 16, 1931, in Providence, R.I., of Italian parents, Eugene and Pasqualina Imodin Russo, who came through Ellis Island. After high school, he entered military service with the Air Force. He graduated from the University of New Mexico with an engineering degree, raised a family, and had a 31-year career with the Army Corps of Engineers. He retired as chief of the Military Branch, Fort Worth District. Samuel was inducted into the Gallery of Distinguished Employees, Fort Worth District, in 2010. He enjoyed retirement with his first wife, Patricia, of 57 years, volunteering at the Fort Worth Zoo, AARP, the Cattle Raisers Museum and the Kimbell Art Museum. After his first wife's passing, he found love again, at the age of 87, and married Sarah Bailey. His favorite time of day was morning coffee at the restaurant with his friends to "meet and solve the world's problems." SURVIVORS: Wife, Sarah; children, Rebecca Bennett (Raymond), Raymond Russo (Nina), Gregory Russo, Leonard Russo (Michelle); grandchildren, Patricia and Alyssa Bennett and Katie and Michael Russo; and Sarah's children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 16, 2020