Home

POWERED BY

Services
THOMPSON'S HARVESON & COLE FUNERAL HOME
702 8TH AVE.
Fort Worth, TX 76104-2502
(817) 336-0345
Resources
More Obituaries for Samuel Russo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Samuel Russo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Samuel Russo Obituary
Samuel Russo FORT WORTH--Samuel Russo, 89, passed away Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, and is now with his Heavenly Father. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church. Interment: 12:30 p.m. in the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Visitation: 6 p.m. Tuesday at Thompson's Harveson & Cole with a rosary at 7:30 p.m. The family will also receive friends at 9:30 a.m. at the church prior to Mass. MEMORIALS: In his memory, donations, in lieu of flowers, may be given to the Fort Worth Zoo, Westminster Presbyterian Church or St. Bartholomew Catholic Church. Samuel was born Jan. 16, 1931, in Providence, R.I., of Italian parents, Eugene and Pasqualina Imodin Russo, who came through Ellis Island. After high school, he entered military service with the Air Force. He graduated from the University of New Mexico with an engineering degree, raised a family, and had a 31-year career with the Army Corps of Engineers. He retired as chief of the Military Branch, Fort Worth District. Samuel was inducted into the Gallery of Distinguished Employees, Fort Worth District, in 2010. He enjoyed retirement with his first wife, Patricia, of 57 years, volunteering at the Fort Worth Zoo, AARP, the Cattle Raisers Museum and the Kimbell Art Museum. After his first wife's passing, he found love again, at the age of 87, and married Sarah Bailey. His favorite time of day was morning coffee at the restaurant with his friends to "meet and solve the world's problems." SURVIVORS: Wife, Sarah; children, Rebecca Bennett (Raymond), Raymond Russo (Nina), Gregory Russo, Leonard Russo (Michelle); grandchildren, Patricia and Alyssa Bennett and Katie and Michael Russo; and Sarah's children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Samuel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -