Samuel Sotelo Rodriguez Jr. ARLINGTON--Samuel Sotelo Rodriguez Jr., 71, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020, in Arlington. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Saturday, May 16, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 15, at the funeral home. Samuel was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel Rodriguez and Julia Sotelo Rodriguez; and granddaughter, Gabriella Noelle Rodriguez. SURVIVORS: Son, Samuel G. Rodriguez and wife, Chelsea; daughters, Arlene Perea and husband, Ernie, and Tara Reagan and husband, Sean; brother, Guillermo Ortega and wife, Terry; sisters, Angie Ortega and Mary Alice Rodriguez; grandchildren, Jessica Thome and husband, Drew, Christina Smith and husband, Jeff, Adrianna Perez and husband, Oscar, Amanda Perea, Virginia Perea, Amber Reagan, Miranda Reagan, Nicholas Reagan, Isaiah Rodriguez, Rehder Rodriguez, Faythe Rodriguez and Ashlinn Rodriguez.