Samuel Thomas Whiteside ALEDO--Samuel Thomas Whiteside, 79, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 10 a.m. Tuesday at First Presbyterian Church of Fort Worth. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts be made to the . Mr. Whiteside was born in Morrilton, Ark., and grew up in Fort Worth. He was a graduate of Arlington Heights High School, attended North Texas State University and served in the U.S. Navy Reserve. He held a certificate in home design from the American Institute of Building Design. He was a member of the College of Elders at First Presbyterian Church. Mr. Whiteside was the son of S.J. and Mildred Whiteside and worked for more than 50 years as a residential building designer, designing homes throughout Tarrant and Parker counties. His wife, Merri Whiteside, preceded him in death. SURVIVORS: Son, Jay Donovan Whiteside (Laura); grandchildren, Travis, Lisa and Savannah, all of Corsicana; sister, Ruth Whiteside Shelhamer (James) of Kensington, Md.; niece, Claire Neill (Justin) of Charlottesville, Va., and their sons, Jamie and Camden.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 5, 2019