San Juana Chavez
1961 - 2020
San Juana Chavez
February 1, 1961 - October 12, 2020
Houston, Texas - San Juana Chavez was born on February 1, 1961 in Agua Calientes, Mexico. She passed away on Oct. 12, 2020 with family by her side in Eunice, NM. before arriving to her final resting place in Fort Worth, Texas. Blessed with 3 boys, & a loving husband, she created a family unit envied by most. But if luck were to have you, so would she, as a part of her family. It never failed, if you needed anything, she was there, no questions asked. The only thing she wanted in return was to love others as she loved you & to always be a pillar to those in need. Saying "I love you" doesn't portray the depth of how much she was loved & adored by her family. In this life, that made her the wealthiest anyone could ever become. She loved Cowboys' football, knitting, all music; but especially country western & Tejano.
San Juana is preceded in death by her parents; Guadalupe & Dominga Guzman, 2 brothers; Ignacio Guzman & Beto Guzman. She is survived by her husband Ramon Chavez; 3 sons, Ramon Chavez Jr. & Mandy Hernandez, Miguel Chavez & Jessica Lopez, & Ignacio Chavez; 3 grandchildren, Isabel, Ignacio Jr., & Tomas Chavez; sister, Juana Cobos; and several nieces, nephews, & friends. San Juana is one gift that will be eternally missed and forever loved.


Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 21, 2020.
