San Juana (Joann) Ontiveros Valderas FORT WORTH--San Juana (Joann) Ontiveros Valderas, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother with a large and loving family went peacefully home to God on Monday, June 22, 2020, surrounded by immediate family. SERVICE: Rosary and Funeral Service: 10 a.m. Saturday in Greenwood Independence Chapel, with Sister Janette Hernandez (MCDP) officiating. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Current restrictions limit the number of guests inside the chapel, and the family requests invited guests to wear a protective mask and practice social distancing guidelines. Burial will be open to all guests. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Missionary Catechists of Divine Providence (MCDP) Vocations, St. Andrew's Convent, 2318 Castroville Road, San Antonio, Texas 78237. Joann was born March 30, 1940, to Maria Natalia Rosales and Aniceto Ontiveros in San Felipe (Rio Grande), Zacatecas, Mexico. Joann loved keeping a clean house, walking with neighborhood friends and spending time in her flower garden. She also enjoyed reading her Bible, hearing God's word at church and traveling to Ennis and Mexico to visit family. She had a life-changing experience on her faith-based Holy Land tour where she prayed at the Western Wall, walked the Via Dolorosa, floated in the Dead Sea, and was baptized at the Sea of Galilee where Jesus walked on water. The family wishes to express deep gratitude for prayers, love and support, and for all to join in celebration of God's gift of eternal life. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Juana; brother, Antonio; and daughter, Mary Alice McGregor. SURVIVORS: Loving and faithful husband of 32 years, Esequiel Valderas; brother, Antero Ontiveros and wife, Socorro; sisters, Eufracia, Enedina and husband, Guillermo; daughters, Sylvia Borbolla and husband, Roderick and Sherry Trujillo and husband, Thomas, son, Philip Velasquez and wife, Sherry Johnston; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.