Obituary Condolences Flowers Sanda June Bloxom FORT WORTH--Sanda June McQuerry Bloxom, 77, died Friday, March 1, 2019, of dementia after a seven-year diagnosis. FUNERAL: 9:30 a.m. Thursday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park with reception to follow. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Greenwood. Sanda, a Fort Worth trailblazer for business women in the 1960s-'70s, was a hometown American girl with an impressive mind for running a business. She embraced pioneering attitudes and relished motherhood and cooking. She showed class and sass daily. Always encouraged by her mother, June, Sanda insisted on family traditions and proper etiquette at home and in public. Sanda was born Dec. 10, 1941, in Fort Worth. Her parents were June and J.W. McQuerry. Sanda was one of only 12 graduates in her Aledo High School senior class of 1959. As a proverbial chip off the old block, her entry into the business world began when, as a teenager, she worked summers in the office of what would become her father's horse trailer manufacturing business, McQuerry Trailer Company. With her Dad's strict mentoring, Sanda grew to be recognized as a shrewd businesswoman, including his insistence on giving customers a quality product and treating all "fair and right." Sanda attended TCU. While majoring in radio-TV-film, she met her future husband of 23 years, Russ Bloxom, who became a radio broadcaster and KXAS-TV news anchor. Both served as managers for radio station KTCU. In 1960, the station's signal only reached to the campus dormitories, a forerunner of today's KTCU-FM. Sanda took a newly-created position at KFJZ-TV. She became assistant to Bill Camfield, the host of "Slam Bang Theater" in the 1960s. Impressed by her intelligence, personality, natural beauty and ease at being on camera, Camfield urged Sanda to join him as a co-host for a new Channel 11 early morning news show, "Reveille." Sanda broke workplace management barriers when she was named publicity director for ABC Interstate Theaters in Fort Worth. She succeeded a man. Her job included coordinating premieres of movies with Hollywood celebrities appearing live on stage at theaters on Fort Worth's West 7th Street "show row." An avid collector, she was co-owner of Sanda and Russ' Pastime, an antique store in Weatherford from 1970-74. In 1978, after suffering two miscarriages, Sanda gave birth to Stacy Sothern Bloxom. Rare at the time, the family's happy image was captured in the delivery room moments after birth. The special photo was shared with TV viewers on Channel 5's newscast that evening. During the 1980s, after Sanda had managed Fort Worth Travel, the Bloxoms ventured into the travel agency business. With Sanda as a guide, Bloxom Travel offered exclusive group tours to England. With each trip, Sanda developed a passion for British history. In 2012, Sanda was diagnosed with dementia. Stacy was declared permanent guardian at age 34. With progression of the disease, Sanda came to not know Stacy by name. Still, Stacy was a devoted daughter who loved and honored thy mother to the end. Go with grace, go with God. Happy trails, lady. JOY! SURVIVORS: Daughter, Stacy Goode, husband, Bryan; grandson, Jasper Goode; granddaughter, Hallie Goode; sister, Danna Tramel, husband, Michael; nephews, Ryan Reynolds (Faye), Jason Charbonnet (Paige), Judd Charbonnet (Crystal); great-nieces and nephews, Tori, Jerrod, Gage, Knox and Grier.



