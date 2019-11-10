Home

Sandra Ann Lott

Sandra Ann Lott Obituary
Sandra Ann Lott BURLESON--Sandra Ann Lott, 81, of Burleson passed away Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Monday at Lucas & Blessing Funeral Home with a visitation an hour prior. Sandra was born Feb. 21, 1938, in Stephenville, Texas. She met her husband, Elmer Lott, in 1955, and they were married Aug. 4, 1956, celebrating 63 years of marriage. Sandra was a Christian and a member of Pathway Church of Burleson. Sandra was preceded in death by her parents and brother, VC Cardwell. SURVIVORS: Husband of 63 years, Elmer Lott; daughter, Lawana Karlik and husband, Kelly; son, Jeff Lott and wife, Barbara; brother, JR Cardwell and wife, Laverne; 10 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 10, 2019
