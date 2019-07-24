BENBROOK--Sandra Barnes Cameron, 77, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019, and went to be with her mother, daddy, and sister. SERVICE: Private. Sandra was born Nov. 29, 1941, in Fort Worth, 77 years of a great life. She lived in White Settlement and Benbrook. One of the highlights of her life was coaching softball. She was well known in White Settlement and surrounding areas for her fast-pitch team, The Whoos. Coaching young girls to have fun while supporting their competitive spirit was one of her happiest achievements. She was proud of each of her girls and always thought of them as family. Sandra was married to Charles Cameron for 61 years, and the family they created together was her greatest joy. SURVIVORS: Her loving husband, Charles; her daughters, Toni Jensen and Karen Bragan (Donnie); her son, Happy Cameron (Wendy); grandsons, Cameron Bragan (Ashley), Keaton Bragan (Lana), Miles Bragan (Reanna) and Parker Jensen; granddaughter, Taylor Jensen; great-granddaughters, Alexa, Emma, Kadence and Ella; and great-grandsons, Garrett, Wyatt, Kolton, Corey, Colby, Robert, Cooper and Kaycen.



Published in Star-Telegram on July 24, 2019