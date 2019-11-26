|
Sandra Bradley WACO--Our beloved mother and Grandma B, Sandra Bradley, passed away Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at a Waco, Texas, hospital after a courageous battle with cancer. We rejoice in knowing she is now healed and with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, in Laurel Land Memorial Park in Fort Worth. Sandra was born Aug. 7, 1942, at All Saints Hospital, Fort Worth, Texas, to Cecil Ray Bradley Sr. And Flossie Jeanette Bradley Fulton. She was a lifelong resident of Texas and, until recently, Tarrant County. Sandra was a unique and beautiful soul who was easy to love. She had a sharp wit and a terrific sense of humor. She lived life on her own terms and with great heart. Sandra was preceded in death by her parents; precious son, Joseph Claude Godwin Jr.; little brother, Cecil Ray Bradley Jr.; and stepfather, Stan Fulton. SURVIVORS: Sandra is survived by her daughter, Jan Rae Burlison Finley and husband, James Craig Finley, of Waco, Texas, with whom she lived at the time of her passing; granddaughters, Victoria Ann Russell and husband, Kirby, of Katy, Texas, and Katherine Elaine Wagner and husband, Michael, of Katy, Texas; great-grandchildren, Kaylin Ann Russell, Lillian Marie Wagner and Ella Grace Wagner; daughter-in-love, Patricia Ann Lacy of Katy, Texas; best friend, Kathy Lindblad of Arlington, Texas; and her precious companion Yorkie, Tater Bradley.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 26, 2019