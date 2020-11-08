1/1
Sandra "Googie" Burcie
1933 - 2020
Sandra "Googie" Burcie
November 4, 1933 - October 31, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Sandra "Googie" Burcie, on Friday Oct. 31, 2020, our beloved angel gained her wings and was called home to the Lord. We rejoice in praise as she is once again reunited with past loved ones.
In 1952, she married Frank Burcie Sr., together they raised three children.
Sandra was an avid golfer with the PAGA and a founding member of Fort Worth Hispanic Debutantes. She loved dancing, sewing, shopping and being around family. She was also known for her stylish sense in fashion.
Survivors: Husband, Frank Burcie; children, Frank Jr., Anthony and Katherine; along with three grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
We would like to thank Renaissance Park and Hospice for keeping her comfortable in her time of need.



Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
