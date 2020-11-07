Sandra Chase
July 13, 1939 - October 29, 2020
Mansfield, Texas - Sandra Marie Chase went home to be with the Lord on October 29, 2020. Sandy was a resident of Mansfield, Texas during the last 15 years of her life.
Sandy was born on July 13, 1939 in Woodstock, Illinois to Neeley and Mildred Harris Pearson. She had two siblings William and Joseph Ham. She was raised by her Aunt Martha and Uncle Raith Morris after her dad passed away when she was 18 months old. Sandy was raised in the Chicago suburbs Maywood, Illinois with her cousins Eudie and Bob (who she considered siblings). She graduated from Proviso High School. Sandy married her high school sweetheart Thomas Gurley Chase on December 26, 1959. They were married for 36 years and had six children. They moved to Arlington, Texas in December of 1981.
Sandy was a faithful servant of Jesus Christ her entire life. She understood service in the Kingdom was not about her, but about those the Spirit directed her to serve. She understood regardless of the circumstance, her role was to encourage others to remain strong in their faith.
Sandy was preceded in death by her father Neely Pearson; mother and step-father, Mildred and Edward Ham; her Aunt and Uncle Raith and Martha Morris; her brothers Bill and Joe Ham; her cousin Eudie; and her daughter Cindy Chase Stewart.
Sandy is survived by five children, Ron Chase (Elise) of Keller, TX, Mike Chase (Beth) of Westlake, TX, Debbie Chase Gentry (Todd) of Searcy AR, June Chase Paul (Gene) of Hurst, TX and Steve Chase (Allyson) of Mansfield, TX; son-in-law Max Stewart (Theresa), (17) grandchildren, (9) great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
A Memorial service will be held at North Davis Church of Christ in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, November 7th at 2:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials can be made to:
Little Hearts School https://www.lakesidecoc.org/littlehearts
1500 Breckenridge Rd, Mansfield, TX 76063
Community Enrichment Center https://cechope.org
6250 NE Loop 820, Fort Worth, TX 76180 Alzheimer's Association https://www.alz.org
225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601
Celebration of Life: Saturday, November 7, 2020, North Davis Church of Christ, 2 pm.