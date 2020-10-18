Sandra Ellisor Dawson

October 24, 1962 - October 16, 2020

Fort Worth, Texas - Sandra Ellisor Dawson, 57, passed away October 16, 2020 from this earth after a courageous eight-year battle with cancer.

Memorial Service: 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 20, 2020 in Biggers Funeral Chapel.

Sandra was born October 24, 1962. She will always be remembered as a loving wife, proud mother, and grandmother. She was a well-respected Real Estate Broker for 12 years.

She was preceded in death by her father, C.D. Ellisor.

Survivors: Sandy is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, David Dawson; daughters, Lauren Dawson, Nichole Von Wahlde; son-in-law, Paul Von Wahlde; mother, LaVerne Ellisor; brother, Charlie Ellisor and wife, Donna; grandchildren, Logan and Graham Van Wahlde.







