Sandra Ellisor Dawson
1962 - 2020
October 24, 1962 - October 16, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Sandra Ellisor Dawson, 57, passed away October 16, 2020 from this earth after a courageous eight-year battle with cancer.
Memorial Service: 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 20, 2020 in Biggers Funeral Chapel.
Sandra was born October 24, 1962. She will always be remembered as a loving wife, proud mother, and grandmother. She was a well-respected Real Estate Broker for 12 years.
She was preceded in death by her father, C.D. Ellisor.
Survivors: Sandy is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, David Dawson; daughters, Lauren Dawson, Nichole Von Wahlde; son-in-law, Paul Von Wahlde; mother, LaVerne Ellisor; brother, Charlie Ellisor and wife, Donna; grandchildren, Logan and Graham Van Wahlde.



Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Biggers Funeral Home - Fort Worth
Funeral services provided by
Biggers Funeral Home - Fort Worth
6100 Azle Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76135
(817) 237-3341
