Sandra Fulbright PARADISE -- Sandra Evelyn Meeker Fulbright, a longtime Lubbock resident, born in Dawson County, Texas July 30, 1942, Sandra peacefully passed on to eternal life and entered Heaven on Sunday, July 19, 2020. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Monday in Mount Olivet Chapel, with Dr. Jack Graham, Pastor of Prestonwood Baptist Church officiating. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. MEMORIALS: Donations in memory of Sandra can be made to Hospice of the South Plains Lubbock or All Star Hospice Fort Worth Texas. Sandra's beautiful spirit was an inspiration to all that knew her. She was loved for her kind and gentle nature. A devoted wife, mother and grandmother, she will be remembered for her tender and generous way with anyone she encountered. Sandra's faith in God brought her a lifetime of joy and peace as a Christian. She is preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Celeste Meeker. SURVIVORS: Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Jeter, of 34 years; brothers, Carroll and wife, Annice, Wesley and wife, Pat Meeker; son, Todd and wife, Glenda Summers; daughter, Julie Summers; bonus son, Jeter and wife, Megan Fulbright; bonus daughter, Jennifer Fulbright; three grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.