Sandra Faith KinCannon PURCELLVILLE, VA.--Sandra Faith KinCannon left us to be the Lord on Saturday, June 29, 2019. FUNERAL: will be conducted Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Purcellville Baptist Church in Purcellville, Va. MEMORIALS: A charitable contribution is welcome in lieu of flowers to the Brain Aneurysm Foundation in memorial of Sandra KinCannon at https://bafound.org/. Sandra was born Aug. 6, 1969, in Fort Worth, Texas, to Gardie L Robertson and John H Watson and grew up in Fort Worth. She graduated as valedictorian from the Dunbar Magnet High School of Science & Engineer Professions, in Fort Worth Texas in 1987. She completed her Bachelor's Degree in Computer Engineering from Texas A&M University and earned her Master's Degree in Systems Engineering from Texas Tech University. She was employed as a telecommunications engineer at Raytheon Systems in Richardson, Texas, from 1987 to 2000 where she supported classified government contracts. Sandra married Larry KinCannon on March 18, 2000, in Richardson, Texas. On Nov. 23, 2000, Sandra welcomed her beloved son, Maxwell Adam KinCannon, into her life. Sandra focused the next 18 years on being a loving and dedicated mother and wife and contributing to her community. She was a preschool teacher at Purcellville Baptist Church and substitute teacher at Blue Ridge Middle School and Loudoun Valley High School. Sandra was a member of Purcellville Baptist Church where she supported numerous church programs, and she was also active in local charities, including Joshua's Hands. Sandra was also a professional belly dancer and teacher for many years in Texas and Virginia. SURVIVORS: Sandra is survived by her husband, Larry KinCannon and son, Maxwell KinCannon, Purcellville, Va.; stepson, Michael KinCannon, Citrus Heights, Calif.; father, John Watson and mother, Gardie Watson, Fort Worth, Texas; sisters, Susan (Pat) Hogan, Arlington, Texas, Sheryl Shannon, Granbury, Texas; brother, Steven (Jenny) Watson, Brentwood, Tenn.; and numerous loved nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, and cousins. HALL FUNERAL HOME Purcellville, Va., 540-338-5561 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries

Published in Star-Telegram on July 2, 2019