|
|
Sandra Fay Burson COLLEYVILLE-Sandy Brown Burson, 70, passed away Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. SERVICE: Friends are invited to the celebration of life and resurrection service at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, in the Grace Chapel of White's Chapel United Methodist Church of Southlake. A reception to greet the family follows immediately. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Camp Sweeney, a summer camp designed exclusively for kids with Type 1 Diabetes. The camp was immensely helpful to granddaughter, Taylor. Campsweeney.org/donate Sandy was born March 29, 1949, in Morgantown W.Va. She spent her early years in Newton, Iowa, and then moved to Fort Worth in 1969. She worked over 40 years for D.R Horton Homebuilder in various positions until retirement. She has been a longtime member of White's Chapel UMC. Her passions were family, dancing and traveling. SURVIVORS: Sandy was loved by many and was a mentor to many. She was the daughter of O.W. "Hap" and Elva Owens and the daughter-in-law of Eddie and Mildred Brown. She was the wife of Russ Burson and the mother of daughters, Jody Delgado of Colleyville (son-in-law, Mark Delgado, granddaughter, Sally, and grandson, Reese) and Jennifer Hart of Aledo (son-in-law, Trey Hart, and granddaughters, Kiersten and Taylor.) Her extended family included stepson, Rusty Burson of College Station (his wife, Vannessa Burson, and grandchildren, Payton, Kyleigh and Summer); stepdaughter, Lindsey Shaw of Charleston, S.C. (her husband, Richard Shaw, and grandchildren, Ashytyn, Amelia, Drake, Hadley, Harrison, and Abigail); and sister-in-law, Sondra Cochran of Fort Worth (her husband, Mike Cochran, their son, John Cochran (and his wife, Dawn Cochran), and their daughter, Kendyl Arnold.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 13, 2019