|
|
Sandra Faye Powell Cummings WILLOW PARK--Sandra Faye Powell Cummings went home to her victory in Jesus on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Western Hills Church of Christ, 8800 Chapin Road, Fort Worth, 76116. Burial: 11 a.m. Wednesday in the City of Lubbock Cemetery, Lubbock. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at White's Funeral Home, 130 Houston Ave., Weatherford, 76086. Sandra was born Aug. 27, 1946, in Spur, Texas, to James Curtis "JC" and Vivian "Peggy" Inez Powell. She married Jack Cummings on Jan. 25, 1964, and remained in love and married for 55 years, 8 months and 11 days. She was preceded in death by her father, JC Powell in June 1986. SURVIVORS: Sandra is survived by her husband, Jack Cummings; children, Treasa Arnold and husband, Doug, of Lubbock, Jana Young and husband, Scott, of Celina and Jim Cummings and wife, Courtney, of Burkburnett; mother, Peggy McClain of Rotan; brothers, Bill Powell and wife, Sue, of Stamford, James Powell and wife, Donna, of Spur, Steve Powell and wife, Melinda, of Eastland and Kenny Powell and wife, Jeanine, of Stamford; sisters, DuJuan Wallace of Elgin, and Shelia Randall and husband, Johnny, of McKinney; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren with two more on the way; and many extended family members and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 13, 2019