Home

POWERED BY

Services
White's Funeral Home - Weatherford
130 Houston Avenue
Weatherford, TX 76086
(817) 596-4811
For more information about
Sandra Cummings
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
White's Funeral Home - Weatherford
130 Houston Avenue
Weatherford, TX 76086
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Western Hills Church of Christ
8800 Chapin Rd.
Fort Worth, TX
View Map
Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
City of Lubbock Cemetery
Lubbock, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Cummings
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Faye Powell Cummings

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra Faye Powell Cummings Obituary
Sandra Faye Powell Cummings WILLOW PARK--Sandra Faye Powell Cummings went home to her victory in Jesus on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Western Hills Church of Christ, 8800 Chapin Road, Fort Worth, 76116. Burial: 11 a.m. Wednesday in the City of Lubbock Cemetery, Lubbock. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at White's Funeral Home, 130 Houston Ave., Weatherford, 76086. Sandra was born Aug. 27, 1946, in Spur, Texas, to James Curtis "JC" and Vivian "Peggy" Inez Powell. She married Jack Cummings on Jan. 25, 1964, and remained in love and married for 55 years, 8 months and 11 days. She was preceded in death by her father, JC Powell in June 1986. SURVIVORS: Sandra is survived by her husband, Jack Cummings; children, Treasa Arnold and husband, Doug, of Lubbock, Jana Young and husband, Scott, of Celina and Jim Cummings and wife, Courtney, of Burkburnett; mother, Peggy McClain of Rotan; brothers, Bill Powell and wife, Sue, of Stamford, James Powell and wife, Donna, of Spur, Steve Powell and wife, Melinda, of Eastland and Kenny Powell and wife, Jeanine, of Stamford; sisters, DuJuan Wallace of Elgin, and Shelia Randall and husband, Johnny, of McKinney; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren with two more on the way; and many extended family members and friends.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now