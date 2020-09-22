Sandra G. BrownMay 1, 1942 - September 17, 2020Fort Worth, Texas - Sandra Gayle Brown, 78, passed away Thursday, Sept.17, 2020, with her daughter by her side.Graveside: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Greenwood Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers, contributions to Operation Kindness may be made in her memory.Sandra was born in Seymour, Texas May 1, 1942, to John W. Bryan and Vesta Helms Bryan. On Nov. 27, 1963 she married her husband, Leslie Lee (Les) Brown.She devoted her life to caring for her family, spending nearly every day with her parents during their final years. Sandra tirelessly looked after her husband during his struggle with cancer. Her strength and compassion for others were traits her daughter was proud to inherit. She was loved by everyone who met her and will be greatly missed.She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband of 54 years.Survivors: Daughter, Debra Brown; Grandcat, Punkin; and extended family and friends.Thank you to Dr. Craig Dearden and his team for the many years of care and support. Additionally, those at Courtyards at River Park who went above and beyond to care for her in her final months.