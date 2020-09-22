1/1
Sandra G. Brown
1942 - 2020
Sandra G. Brown
May 1, 1942 - September 17, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Sandra Gayle Brown, 78, passed away Thursday, Sept.17, 2020, with her daughter by her side.
Graveside: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Greenwood Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to Operation Kindness may be made in her memory.
Sandra was born in Seymour, Texas May 1, 1942, to John W. Bryan and Vesta Helms Bryan. On Nov. 27, 1963 she married her husband, Leslie Lee (Les) Brown.
She devoted her life to caring for her family, spending nearly every day with her parents during their final years. Sandra tirelessly looked after her husband during his struggle with cancer. Her strength and compassion for others were traits her daughter was proud to inherit. She was loved by everyone who met her and will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband of 54 years.
Survivors: Daughter, Debra Brown; Grandcat, Punkin; and extended family and friends.
Thank you to Dr. Craig Dearden and his team for the many years of care and support. Additionally, those at Courtyards at River Park who went above and beyond to care for her in her final months.



Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Greenwood Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

