1/1
Sandra Gail Foster
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra Gail Pirkle Foster GRAPEVINE -- Sandra Gail Pirkle Foster, 80, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020 and met with her Lord and Savior, and the mighty angels of Heaven. She was born to C.F. Bill and Mary Lorene Pirkle on September 25, 1939. She has three children, Karla, Kay and Brad. She had enjoyed a full life that had included being a realtor for many years, sewing for her family, babysitting her grandkids, managing the family farm, leading a Sunday School class at First Baptist Church of Grapevine, as well as being a very active member of FBC all of her life. She was such an amazing and giving person, full of energy and fire. She was well-loved and admired by so many. Words can never capture what she meant to her entire family. She lived her life to the full, giving to the last drop of her energy. She was still showing her personality, laughing and making her expressive faces up to her last minute on earth. She was diagnosed with Alzheimers in 2014 and spent her last 6 years being lovingly cared for by caregivers Annette, Kathie, Karen, Rhonda, Brenda, Cheryl, Pam, Dorita and Alma. She is so grateful for that care and love. Full obituary and online guestbook: Foust and Son Funeral Home.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Foust & Son Funeral Home
523 S MAIN ST
Grapevine, TX 76051
8174812525
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 24, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved