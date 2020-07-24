Sandra Gail Pirkle Foster GRAPEVINE -- Sandra Gail Pirkle Foster, 80, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020 and met with her Lord and Savior, and the mighty angels of Heaven. She was born to C.F. Bill and Mary Lorene Pirkle on September 25, 1939. She has three children, Karla, Kay and Brad. She had enjoyed a full life that had included being a realtor for many years, sewing for her family, babysitting her grandkids, managing the family farm, leading a Sunday School class at First Baptist Church of Grapevine, as well as being a very active member of FBC all of her life. She was such an amazing and giving person, full of energy and fire. She was well-loved and admired by so many. Words can never capture what she meant to her entire family. She lived her life to the full, giving to the last drop of her energy. She was still showing her personality, laughing and making her expressive faces up to her last minute on earth. She was diagnosed with Alzheimers in 2014 and spent her last 6 years being lovingly cared for by caregivers Annette, Kathie, Karen, Rhonda, Brenda, Cheryl, Pam, Dorita and Alma. She is so grateful for that care and love. Full obituary and online guestbook: Foust and Son Funeral Home.com