Sandra Holland Kennington GRANBURY -- Sandra Holland Kennington, 72, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. SERVICE: 2 p.m., Sunday, March 10, 2019, Wiley Funeral Home Chapel, Granbury, Visitation: 1 p.m. until service time, Sunday, Wiley Funeral Home. Sandra was born on November 4, 1946 in Fort Worth, Texas to Luther and Veva Marie Holland. She graduated from Tremble Tech High School. She worked for General Motors in the paint department. She started, co-owned, and ran Exxel Rental in Granbury with her husband Tom. She loved Granbury and lived there since 1983. Sandra enjoyed many interesting trips with her sisters. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She cared for her family and centered her life around them as well as others in the Granbury community. She was passionate about supporting local small business. She was preceded in death by her parents: Luther and Veva Marie Bramlett Holland and husband Tom Kennington. SURVIVORS: Sandra is survived by her children, Chad Kennington, and Sunny Kennington-Pedigo and husband, Cade, stepchildren; Kristi Kennington, Kelli Kennington Fulmer and husband, Len, Thomas Kenning-ton, Jr. and wife, Miranda; siblings, Luther "Sonny" Holland Jr., Judy Hicklen, Anne McEowen, and Sue Ulmer; many adored grandchildren; great-grandchild-ren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 8, 2019