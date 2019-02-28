Home

Sandra Jo (Scribner) Richardson

Sandra Jo Scribner Richardson FORT WORTH -- Sandra Jo Scribner Richardson went to be with our Lord peacefully at home, with her family by her side on the morning of Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. FUNERAL: 11:30 a.m. Friday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m Thursday at Mount Olivet. Sandra was born Sept. 6, 1938 in Fort Worth to Doris and Buddy Scribner. Sandra and Odell Richardson wed on Oct. 18, 1953 in Hugo, Okla. She worked as a door greater at Sam's Club in North Richland Hills for 21 years. Sandra was a member of North Richland Hills Baptist Church since 2000. She was a beloved member of her Sunday school class and enjoyed sharing her love of God with children through an after school ministry called Good News Club. Her greatest joy was spending time with her children and grandchildren, whom she loved with all her heart. She was a cherished wife, mother, granny and friend, and will be greatly missed by all. SURVIVORS: Sandra is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Odell Richardson; sister, Billie Sharon Brown; half brother, Buddy Lloyd Scribner; children, Spencer, Donna and Robin; grandchildren, Nick, Mina, Coy, Rachel, Sara and Natalie.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 28, 2019
