Sandra Kay Gill Garvin
1947 - 2020
Sandra Kay Gill Garvin WEATHERFORD--Sandra Kay Gill Garvin, 73, of Weatherford, Texas, passed from this life on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at a Weatherford rehabilitation facility. MEMORIAL SERVICE: will be held at a later date. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the American Cancer Society. Sandra was born Jan. 10, 1947, to Blake and Charleen Gill in Weatherford, Texas. She attended Weatherford High School and graduated in 1964. After graduation, she attended cosmetology school and worked as a hairdresser for many years before becoming a homemaker. She married Homer D Garvin July 24, 1964. Their marriage was blessed with two children, Ron Garvin of Weatherford, Texas, and Rhonda Richey of Fort Worth, Texas. Sandra enjoyed watching and supporting anything that her children or grandchildren were involved in from sports to fine arts, and playing any kind of card games. She loved to RV with the RV group Pioneer Ramblers. Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, Blake and Charleen Gill; brother, Michael Gill; and sister, Faye Lynn Biggs. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her husband, Homer Garvin of Weatherford, Texas; son, Ron Garvin of Weatherford, Texas; daughter, Rhonda Richey of Fort Worth, Texas; grandchildren, Daniel Richey and Kayle Richey of Fort Worth, Texas; and a large extended family from both sides of her family.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Galbreaith-Pickard Funeral Chapel
