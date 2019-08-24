|
Sandra Kaye Durio ARLINGTON--Sandra Kaye Durio (Bishop) passed away Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at the age of 72. SERVICE: 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Trinity Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 7120 W. Cleburne Road, Fort Worth, Texas, 76133. MEMORIALS: Donations may be given to either the Arlington Animal Shelter or Mission Arlington. Sandra was preceded in death by her husband, Jon Durio; father, Loney Bishop; sister, Janice Calascione; brothers-in-law, Lawrence Calascione, Richard Gould, and Dave Walker; nephew, Ivan Gould; and great-nephew, Michael Bishop. SURVIVORS: Her mother, Leona Flossie Bishop; sons, Robert Whatley (Kathy) and Jonathon Whatley (Julie); daughter, Mary Durio; Sisters, Brenda Gould and Nicki Walker; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 24, 2019