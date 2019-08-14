|
Sandra L. Molyneux WOODSTOCK, ILL.--Sandra L. Molyneux, 79, of Woodstock, Ill., passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 210 McHenry Ave., Crystal Lake, Ill. Please see www.davenportfamily.com for full obituary and to leave an online condolence. Call 815-459-3411 for more information. Sandra was born in Del Rio, Texas, on Oct. 4, 1939, to Harold L. and Elfriede Brandenstein Molyneux. Sandra earned a BA in Music from TCU and worked at and retired from Texas Utilities. In 1995, she moved to Woodstock, Ill. Her love of music led her to be the organist and choir director at St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Crystal Lake, Ill., where she will be truly missed. Sandra was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Harry (Myrtle) Hunter. SURVIVORS: She is survived by sister, Ann Morgan (Chet) Sloan; nephews and a niece; and friend and roommate, Gail Sharon Head. DAVENPORT FAMILY FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY Crystal Lake, Ill, 815-459-3411 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 14, 2019