Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robertson Mueller Harper Funeral Home
1500 8th Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76106
(817) 924-4233
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Ellis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Lee Meager Ellis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra Lee Meager Ellis Obituary
Sandra Lee Meager Ellis FORT WORTH--Sandra Lee Meager Ellis passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, April 15, 2020, at her home with her family by her side two days before her 79th birthday. SERVICE: A private service at the grave was held Saturday, April 18, in Greenwood Memorial Park. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, consideration of contributions to the , the SPCA or the s Program, in her memory is suggested. Born April 17, 1941, in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Sandy was the daughter of the late Harold and Evelyn York Meager. She graduated from Delta High School in 1957 and married Dr. Vernon G. Ellis on June 6, 1964. They moved to Fort Worth in July of 1978 with their three children in tow. Sandy was immensely proud of all her family, and she leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. As her health declined, she often repeated the quote, "Love you to the moon and back." She always believed there was silver lining to everything, and all things happen for a reason. Sandy was truly the most elegant, humble and kind lady. The memory of her will live on in many hearts and minds of all those she knew. SURVIVORS: In addition to her husband, Sandy is survived by her children, sons, Cmdr.(ret) Scott Ellis and his wife, Jamie, and Dr. Greg Ellis and his wife, Sundie, and her daughter, Tracey Roberson and her husband, Greg. She has four beautiful grandchildren: Naval Lt. Grant Ellis, Lauren Cargill and her husband, Kyle, Garret Ellis and London Roberson.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -