|
|
Sandra Lee Meager Ellis FORT WORTH--Sandra Lee Meager Ellis passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, April 15, 2020, at her home with her family by her side two days before her 79th birthday. SERVICE: A private service at the grave was held Saturday, April 18, in Greenwood Memorial Park. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, consideration of contributions to the , the SPCA or the s Program, in her memory is suggested. Born April 17, 1941, in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Sandy was the daughter of the late Harold and Evelyn York Meager. She graduated from Delta High School in 1957 and married Dr. Vernon G. Ellis on June 6, 1964. They moved to Fort Worth in July of 1978 with their three children in tow. Sandy was immensely proud of all her family, and she leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. As her health declined, she often repeated the quote, "Love you to the moon and back." She always believed there was silver lining to everything, and all things happen for a reason. Sandy was truly the most elegant, humble and kind lady. The memory of her will live on in many hearts and minds of all those she knew. SURVIVORS: In addition to her husband, Sandy is survived by her children, sons, Cmdr.(ret) Scott Ellis and his wife, Jamie, and Dr. Greg Ellis and his wife, Sundie, and her daughter, Tracey Roberson and her husband, Greg. She has four beautiful grandchildren: Naval Lt. Grant Ellis, Lauren Cargill and her husband, Kyle, Garret Ellis and London Roberson.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 19, 2020