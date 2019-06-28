|
Sandra Lou Gipson FORT WORTH -- Sandra Lou Gipson transitioned from her old house to a better one bright and fair on Saturday June 21, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11:a.m. Saturday at Strangers Rest Baptist Church 5705 Donnelly Avenue at Horne Street. Pastor Eddie Brown, officiating. Burial: Cedar Hill Memorial Park. Visitation: Friends of Sandra, may visit her as she slumbers at Serenity Funerals and Cremations Friday Noon to 8 p.m. SURVIVORS: Left in God's caring hands are brothers, Reginald Gipson, Curtis Lane; sisters, Diane Townsend (Charles) Patricia Deyon, and Cynthia Stansberry; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 28, 2019