Sandra Lynn Stephens BURLESON--Sandra Lynn McWilliams Stephens, 84, of Burleson passed away Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, after a long, courageous battle with cancer. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at First United Methodist Church, 590 N.E. Mcallister Road in Burleson. Interment: Burleson Memorial Cemetery. No viewing is scheduled. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family would like to request that contributions be made to . Sandra was born July 31, 1935, in Coleman, Texas. She had many interests, her favorite being family genealogy research, as well as painting, quilting and reading. Sandra was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She attended First United Methodist Church of Burleson and was active in her Sunday school class, the Gleaners. Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, JP McWilliams and Edna Thea Pearl Rondot; granddaughter, Megan; and son-in-law, Dale. SURVIVORS: Husband, Tom; son, Steve Porter (Barbara); daughter, Kathy Hinz; daughter, Nancy Hoyt (Bob); grandchildren, Rebecca Ruiz (Ramsey), Bobby Hoyt (Coral), Jennifer Flores (Chris); nine great-grandchildren; and sister, Cherie Bugg (Marshall). Many thanks to the staff at Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South and Community Hospice of Texas, Cleburne, Texas, for the care given to Sandra.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 4, 2019