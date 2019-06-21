Home

Moore Funeral Home
1219 North Davis Drive
Arlington, TX 76012
(817) 275-2711
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church
1200 S Davis Dr.
Arlington, TX
Sandra Rose Hughes


Sandra Rose Hughes Obituary
Sandra Rose Hughes ARLINGTON -- Sandra Rose Hughes peacefully passed away in Arlington, Texas on June 15, 2019. SERVICE: A memorial service will be held at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, 1200 S Davis Dr, Arlington, Texas 76013, on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to St. Anthony's Bread Food Pantry at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church or Mission (Metroplex) Arlington. Sandy, as she was known to her family and friends, was born in Eureka, Calif. in 1934 to Jack and Lavina Rose. After earning her nursing degree in Calif., Sandy worked in various areas of nursing and worked as a medical claims analyst. A long time parishioner at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, Sandy was a woman of faith. During her free time, she enjoyed volunteering at Arlington Memorial Hospital, quilting, watching sports, reading murder mysteries, but nothing brought her more joy than spending time with her family. Sandy is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Royal Rose. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her son, Gregory; daughter, Sharon (David); son, Kenny (Mary); three grandchildren, and numerous other family members and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 21, 2019
