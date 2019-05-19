|
Sandra Smith FORT WORTH--Sandra Ann French Smith, born March 1, 1948, passed peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Sandra's body was donated to University of North Texas Health Science Center. Her ashes will be returned to her son, Bryan, in 12 months to be buried next to her parents at Greenwood Memorial Park in Fort Worth. Sandra was predeceased by her father, Earl Augustus French, and her mother, Mildred Harrison French. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her son, Bryan Smith of Fort Worth, Texas; and her sister, Barbara French of Tucson, Ariz.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 19, 2019