Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
(817) 274-9233
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
Service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
Sandra Welch Owen


1944 - 2019
Sandra Welch Owen Obituary
Sandra Welch Owen ARLINGTON -- Sandra Welch Owen, 75, passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 in Mansfield with her husband and daughter at her bedside. SERVICE: Monday, October 14, 2019, 2 p.m. at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Visitation: Saturday, October 12, 2019, 5 to 7 p.m. at Wade Funeral Home. Interment: Burlway Gardens, 400 Burl Ray Road, Mansfield, Texas 76063. Sandra was born on July 20, 1944 in Houston, Texas to Frank Edward and Jennie Mae (Moore) Welch. She had a love for education and after the age of 60 earned 3 Masters Degrees, all with honors, which included a degree at Dallas Baptist University in Professional Development and Christian Counseling and a Professional Counseling degree from Amberton University. She was a National Licensed Counselor and worked in the counseling field as a therapist for several years. Sandra was a resident of Arlington since 1976, and was an active member of First Baptist Church of Arlington. She married Thomas on March 10, 1979 and together they raised a son and daughter. Sandra also enjoyed reading, boating, water skiing and motorcycles. She is preceded in death by her parents. SURVIVORS: her husband of 40 years, Thomas James Owen; son, Tom Owen and wife, Lisette, and daughter, Lezlie Edwards; five grandchildren, Angela Watson, Peter Owen, Elysse Owen,Travis Bartin, and Luke Owen and wife, Ashtyn; one great- grandson Gavin Watson.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 11, 2019
