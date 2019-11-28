|
Sanford L. Green FORT WORTH--Sanford L. Green passed away early Thursday morning, November 21, after a courageous battle with cancer. SERVICE: There will be a "Celebration of Life" at 5 p.m., Sunday, December 1, Ridglea Country Club in Luther's Lounge. Dress is casual and colorful in celebration of Sanford. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sanford's memory to Cook Children's Hospital and the First Tee of Fort Worth. He fought hard for his daughter, grandchildren and wife, but in the end, it became a battle he could not win. Affectionately known to his five grandchildren as "Pop Pop," his greatest joy was spending time with them, especially fishing at his favorite place, their lake house at Horseshoe Bay. He took extreme pride in his daughter, Tracy and her accomplishments and enjoyed mentoring her and her husband, Danny through new business ventures. He also enjoyed traveling with his wife Candy, who he married 49 years ago on the 28th and friends to many beautiful places. Traveling with his golf buddies was his favorite pastime. His favorite courses were: Royal County Down in Ireland; Turnberry in Scotland; Augusta National; Sage Valley in South Carolina; Kohanaiki in Hawaii; Frost Creek in Colorado; and, his home course, Ridglea. Sanford was born in Scottsboro, Alabama, on April 12, 1944. He attended Roswell High School and Eastern New Mexico University. He graduated with a BA in accounting and earned his CPA. He served in the army for four years. Upon discharge he went to work for Price Waterhouse in Fort Worth. He later became Controller for Texas American Bank in Dallas. He then became CFO and Executive Vice President of Acquisitions for Mayfair Investments where he remained until his death. Sanford was a friend to all and was always willing to help anyone in need. He will be remembered for his easy-going personality, his generosity, and his love of family. SURVIVORS: His wife of 49 years, Candace "Candy"; daughter, Tracy and her husband, Danny; five grandchildren, Faith, Danny, Sanford (Holden), Saylor and Boone; as well as nephew, Aubrey Green; nieces, Theresa Williams, Sandra Gibby, and Debbie Kelty; sister-in-law, Claire Furney; and mother-in-law, Beatrice Collins. AFS AFFORDABLE FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES 2820 SE Loop 820 Fort Worth, Texas 76140 469-290-4800
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 28, 2019