Sanford Mason Jr. BURLESON--Sanford Mason Jr., 76, of Burleson, Texas, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019. SERVICE: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Burleson Church of Christ. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Mountain Valley Funeral Home. Interment: 11 a.m. Wednesday in DFW National Cemetery. Sanford was born in Coleman, Texas, on Jan. 4, 1943, to Sanford Mason Sr. and Winnie Lee Baum. He moved to Burleson with his family in 1957 where he graduated high school in 1961 and served in the Army from 1961-1963. On July 20, 1964, he married Alicia Carlock, and then raised his family of five children in Burleson. In 2007, after 30 years as a tool and die maker, he retired and spent as much time as possible with family, while also enjoying his summers in the mountains of Colorado. Sanford was a longtime member of the Burleson Church of Christ, as a man of strong faith. He was also a member of the Burleson American Legion Post 235. Sanford was preceded in death by his parents, Sanford and Winnie Mason. SURVIVORS: Sanford is survived by his wife, Alicia; brothers, Ralph Mason and wife, Sharon, Charles Mason and wife, Kay; sister, Martha Ledbetter and husband, David; children and spouses; Sanford Mason III, Frank and Kathy Mason, Greg and April Mason, Steve and Danette Mason, Suzanna and Shawn Graham; grandchildren, Sanford Mason IV, Heather Mason, Morgan Edington, Jack Mason, Makayla Graham, Walker Mason, Logan Mason, Colton Graham, Brooke Mason, Kenlee Mason; and two great-granddaughters.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 10, 2019
