Mount Olivet Chapel
2301 North Sylvania Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76111
(817) 831-0511
Santiago Martinez Sr. FORT WORTH--Santiago Martinez Sr., 90, passed away at his home on Friday, April 5, 2019. FUNERAL: 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Rosary: 6 p.m. Tuesday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Santiago was preceded in death by his father, Dionicio; mother, Vicenta; and son, Albert. SURVIVORS: Wife of 72 years, Frances G. Martinez; children, Santiago Jr., Salvador, Manuel, David and companion, Josephina, Barbara and companion, Terri, Randy and Sharon; 14 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; siblings, Martha Ramirez, Felecitas Ortega and Lawrence Martinez; and nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 8, 2019
