Sara B. Hernandez FORT WORTH--Sara B. Hernandez died peacefully in her sleep Friday, December 20, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. SERVICE: Graveside: 2 p.m. Saturday in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Mount Olivet. Sara was born in Fort Worth on April 30, 1944, to Primotivo Briones and Maria DeGorzo. She was raised in Fort Worth and lived there throughout her life time. Sara was a residential interior decorator and had a passion for decorating. Sara's interests were arts and crafts, doll collecting, antiques, scrap books, uphostering old chiars, collecting picture frames and various other interests. Sara was preceded in death by her parents. Sara will be missed by all who knew her. SURVIVORS: husband, Tom Hernandez; son, Thomas Hernandez; grown children from a previous marriage; a brother; sisters; grandchildren; and many others.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 27, 2019