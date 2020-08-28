Sara Elizabeth Hanson FORT WORTH -- Sara Elizabeth Hanson passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at the age of 25. FUNERAL: Saturday 8/29 Arborlawn United Methodist Church, Fort Worth 2 pm. Visitation: Friday 8/28 6pm-8pm, Laurel Land Fort Worth. Sara was born in Fort Worth, Texas on March 10, 1995. She graduated from North Crowley High School and went on to earn an associate degree in Allied Science from Tarrant County College. She was currently a full-time pre-nursing student at the University of Texas at Arlington, working towards a Registered Nursing Degree with goals of working in a Pediatric ICU. SURVIVORS: Sara is lovingly remembered and survived by her parents, Tricia Hanson Sapp and Ken Hanson; her step-dad, Dennis; her step-mom, Pam; her brother, Patrick Hanson; her grandmother, Peggy Camperson; aunts and uncles, Scott and Kay, Chris and Steve, and Joe and Michelle; and cousins, Mikey, Becky, Matt, Nick, Joe, and Jesse. Sara is loved by too many to name. She brought a ray of sunshine to everyone she met. We hope she will be remembered for her bright, cheerful persona and the sweet, warm smile with which she greeted life and everyone she met. Sara, our princess, is now in the arms of her grandparents in Heaven.