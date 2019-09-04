|
|
Sarabeth Tuomey FORT WORTH -- July 24, 1941 August 31, 2019 Sarabeth Tuomey, 78, passed away in the early morning on August 31, 2019. SERVICE: A celebration of life service will take place on Sunday, September 8, at 2:30 p.m. at Elizabeth Cramer Chapel at Arborlawn United Methodist Church. A visitation will be on Saturday, September 7, from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at Laurel Land Fort Worth with a burial following at 3:30 p.m. MEMORIAL: gifts can be directed to , 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607 or online at donate.lovetotherescue.org. Sarabeth was born on July 24, 1941, in Abilene, Kans., to Marjorie and Daniel Gugler. She enjoyed a carefree childhood and loved to those share stories as an adult with her children and grandchildren. An avid golfer who enjoyed playing for many years, Sarabeth met her future husband of 60 years, Jack Tuomey, on the second tee box at the Abilene Country Club. She graduated from Abilene High School in 1959 and was looking forward to her 60th class reunion this fall. Sarabeth and Jack were married on January 31, 1959. Together, they spent the next 60 years raising three boys; running carpool; singing in the choir; traveling with friends; spending time with Sarabeth's sisters of Beta Sigma Phi; and, later in life, enjoying their roles as grandparents. Sarabeth worked at home for many years and for Cook Children's Medical Center until her retirement in 2012. Following retirement, Sarabeth enjoyed playing bridge, volunteering and travelin with Jack. Sarabeth's contagious joy of life will be incredibly missed. SURVIVORS: Her husband, Jack; and their beloved children, Jay, Scott and wife, Stacey, Troy and wife, Sandra; and Sarabeth's sister, Marcia Stein and husband, Bob. Cherished grandchildren are Austin, Tara, Lexi, Landon, Danielle, Will, Jackson and Mason.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 4, 2019