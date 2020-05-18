Sarah Cole Cathey NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--Sarah Cole Cathey left this world to be with her beloved Jesus, her Lord and Savior, on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. A week or so before she passed on, Sarah had a vision of her earthly father, who is now in heaven, in a choir robe with a beaming smile and open arms, beckoning her to her heavenly home. Sarah leaves behind her mother, Juanita; her children and their families, Joe (Tara), Valentina (Ryan), Michelle (Justin), John, Mia (Bobby), Jerry, Eric, Chris (Breanna), Billy and Antonio; her sisters, Joy and Carol; brother-in-law, Mike; nieces, Chrystal (Chris) and Diane (David) and their families; nephew, Joel; numerous grandchildren; and many other family and friends, far and near. Sarah was preceded in death by her father, Gene, and her son, James, both of whom she was eager to see in heaven. Sarah studied Religion and German Literature at the University of California, Santa Cruz, and at St Andrew's University in Scotland. Later she completed an additional BA degree in Nursing at California State University, San Francisco. Sarah enjoyed being a nurse and served with compassion and skill while working in Florida, Pennsylvania, California and Texas. All who knew Sarah understood that her true mission and profession in life was as an evangelist and missionary. Sarah was tireless for many years in creating children's ministries through schools and churches. Sarah also ministered to nursing home residents, leading Bible studies and playing her 12-string guitar for some memorable, rousing sing-a-longs. Sarah has many friends in the Christian community, and a few very special friends who are like family to her who she would want to reach out and comfort today. She would also want to acknowledge the support and fellowship she has been blessed by at CenterPoint and CrossWalk churches during the past few years since she returned to live in the Mid Cities, with special thanks to her Home Team groups. Thanks also from Sarah and her family to VITAS Hospice compassionate and professional care during Sarah's last days on earth. She would want to let all know that she will be back, working just as hard in the Millennium, and "Onward Christian Soldiers" will be her theme. No formal service is planned at this time. In lieu of flowers or charitable donations, Sarah would want each person reading this to take time today to really talk with Jesus and deepen that relationship above all other distractions in life.