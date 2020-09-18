Sarah Elizabeth Reaves

January 12, 1937 - September 14, 2020

Arlington, Texas - Sarah Elizabeth Reaves, 83, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020 in Arlington, Tx.

Her funeral will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, September 19, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Her interment will be at Willow Grove Cemetery, Buffalo, Wyoming, being laid to rest with her husband of 37 years.

Sarah was born on January 12, 1937, in Wayland, Kentucky, to Alger Bart Pigman and Edith Lois Ricks Pigman. Those that knew her growing up would say she was known for her energy, being a hard worker and excelling at all she put her mind to. She was dedicated to school and graduated as the valedictorian of her high school. Soon afterwards, Sarah met her husband while he was on a missionary revival and they were married on May 23, 1954.

Sarah and Frank raised three children all the while establishing a land development and real estate firm that allowed for them to travel the world and leave a lasting legacy for their loved ones. Sarah loved fashion and was known for her sophistication and grace, in all circumstances and situations; she was the strength that her family relied upon, known for her sassy attitude and willingness to give neverending guidance, love and support.

Sarah dearly loved her family and always put them first. She enjoyed making special memories with all of her grandchildren, never missing a birthday or special event, never missing a chance to dance or play cards, blocks or playto with childhood abandon.

Sarah was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Frank W. Reaves in December; son, Steven Reaves; and sister, Peggy Hardy. She is survived by her daughter, Theressa Ragain and husband, John, and daughter Edith Lohse and husband, Kelly; sister, Nancy Cox; grandchildren, Amara Hudgin and husband, Alfred, Adrianne Day and husband, Harry, Amanda Houghton and husband, Stephen, Melissa Black and husband, Jake, Jeremy Dyess and wife, Dani, Nathan Reaves and wife, Crystal, Nicole Morris and husband, Demarcus; 17 great-grandchildren; and extended family members.





