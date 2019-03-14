|
|
Sarah Hayes PERRIN -- Sarah Hayes, 80, our beloved Mother and Grandmother passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019. GRAVESIDE: 1 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Perrin Cemetery, Perrin. Sarah is preceded in death by her parents, Joy and Lena Johnston; husband, Newton Blaine Hayes; brother, Milton Johnston; and sister, Joy Currens SURVIVORS: Daughter, Cindy Burden; son, Jay Hayes; granddaughter, Sarah Roberts; grandson, Zach Hayes; and numerous friends and family. WHITE'S FUNERAL HOME 101 NE 4th St. Mineral Wells, TX 76067 940-325-3311 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 14, 2019