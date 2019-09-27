|
Sarah Jean Parchert FORT WORTH -- Sarah Jean Dove age 93, passed away September 21, 2019. GRAVESIDE: 10 a.m., September 30, 2019 at the Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery. Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m., September 29, 2019 at Foust and Son Funeral Home. Born in Meridian, Miss. to Walter and Adrian Dove. After high school, the family moved to Somerset, Ky. She attended Georgetown College and was a member of the Sigma Kappa Sorority. She worked for several years in radio and television. In 1955, she married Earl Parchert. They were married 61 years before his death in 2016. She was a member of Fellowship United Methodist Church of Trophy Club and a 50 year member of the PEO sisterhood. They moved to Trophy Club in 2003 to be near their daughter. SURVIVORS: son, Lee Parchert (Diane); daughter, Susan Grandinetti; grandsons, Christopher Parchert (Kylea), Randall Parchert, Jace and Braden Grandinetti; great grandsons, Colin, Brendan and Sebastian Parchert; brother-in-law, Elmer Parchert (Linda); several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 27, 2019