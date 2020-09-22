Sarah Lee Guthrie
July 15, 1937 - September 18, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Sarah Lee Crowson Guthrie died Friday, September 18, 2020.
Mass of Christian Burial: 12 noon on Wednesday September 23 at St. Ann Catholic Church in Burleson, Fr. Ken Bolin celebrant. Interment: 2:30 p.m. in DFW National Cemetery. Visitation: Tuesday, September 22, 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Thompson's Harveson & Cole Funeral Home, 4350 River Oaks Blvd., where a vigil service will begin at 6:00 p.m.
Her memory may be honored with a gift to a charity of your choice
.
Sarah Lee Crowson Guthrie was born July 15, 1937, in Corsicana, daughter of the late Clarence Chester Crowson and Mary Lee Terry Crowson. A graduate of Corsicana High School, attended Navarro Junior College, and earned her B.S. Degree in Elementary Education at North Texas State University in 1959.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Guthrie.
Survivors: Her children, Gabrielle Guthrie Schmidt and Guy William Webster Guthrie; grandchildren, Luke and Ethan Schmidt; great-grandchildren, Braxon and Fallon Schmidt; niece, Judy Eierdam.