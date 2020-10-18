Sarah Louise Hall

February 22, 1930 - October 14, 2020

Haltom City, Texas - Sarah Louise Hall of Haltom City, Texas passed away Wednesday, October 14th, 2020.

Funeral: 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Mount Olivet Chapel.

Louise was born February 22nd, 1930 to Willie and Ethel Gathright in Corsicana, Texas. She met the love of her life, Vernon Hall and was married soon thereafter on November 29th, 1946.

Louise led a life that was dedicated to her family. She always put her family first and selflessly provided for her children and grandchildren all her life.

Sarah was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and son Johnny Hall. Survivors: Daughters Vickie McFarland and Toni Miles; grandchildren Krissi, Neal, Diana, Cortney, and Lindsey and her eight great-grandchildren.







