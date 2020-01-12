|
Sarah Margaret LaPrelle-White FORT WORTH--Sarah Margaret LaPrelle-White passed away Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, one day after her 93rd birthday. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Greenwood Courtyard Reception Room. Interment: Private in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. A ceremony in Tennessee will occur at a later date. MEMORIALS: Fort Worth Japanese Garden, 3400 Japanese Garden Blvd.; Meals on Wheels of Tarrant County, 5740 Airport Fwy., Fort Worth, 76117; and , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Sarah was born in 1927 to Rogers and Ruth Lynch Barton in Temple, Texas, where she lived until her marriage to Rogers LaPrelle. With "Rog," she raised two sons in Westworth Village while working full-time for R.E. Cox Department store until she retired. Her lifelong passion for gardening and the outdoors was matched only by her tremendous love for her family. She was a devoted caregiver to her mother and both husbands during old age and illness, and a loving Gram to three grandchildren. Her sharp wit made her good company and a talented storyteller. In 1997 she married Wayne, and they spent 18 adventurous years traveling across the states visiting family and friends stopping only to till a patch of ground. She often reminisced fondly of her Shady Valley, Tenn., garden and family there. Her generosity benefited many causes, and she was kind and ever grateful for those who helped her. She was a great mom. SURVIVORS: Sons, Rogers LaPrelle III (Cynde) and Robert LaPrelle (Jenny Conn); grandson, Chad LaPrelle (Sarah); granddaughters, Courtney LaPrelle and Megan LaPrelle; niece, Becky Amezquita and family; beloved friends, Rhonda Trousdale and Jerry; and cherished boxer-mix, Rufus.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 12, 2020