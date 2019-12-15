Home

Sarah Mitchell Gibson Obituary
Sarah Mitchell Gibson MANSFIELD--Sarah Mitchell Gibson, 92, passed away Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in Mansfield. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at First Christian Church, 910 S. Collins St., Arlington. Sarah was born Oct. 24, 1927, in Springville, Pa., to Leon Mitchell and Sarah Marion Smith Mitchell. An Arlington resident since 1973, she was a member of First Christian Church. Sarah was an avid quilter, knitter and gardener. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Marden Ussery and husband, Skip; sons, Christopher Gibson and wife, Pixie, Robert Gibson and wife, Donna, Daniel Gibson and wife, Kathy, and Ralph Dodge Gibson Jr.; sisters, Margaret Mayer and Mary Kilburn; sister-in-law, Kathleen Mitchell; 10 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 15, 2019
