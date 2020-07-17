1/1
Sarah "Jill" Morris
Sarah "Jill" Morris EULESS -- Sarah "Jill" Morris, 39, left this world on Monday, July 13, 2020 while comforted by her family in Bedford, Texas. SERVICES: Her family looks forward to celebrating her life at a later date when it would be safe to do so. MEMORIALS: Donations in her memory can be made to Animal Hope Pet Adoptions. Jill was unapologetically Jill. She was opinionated, caring, hard-headed, hilarious, intelligent, passionate, outspoken, beautiful, empathetic, giving, stubborn, kind, frustrating, and loving. Jill was generous and showered her family with personalized gifts often. Jill was incredibly creative. She enjoyed viewing art, writing poetry, cooking, and throwing pottery. She loved all animals, but in true Morris/Young family fashion, she was a proud crazy cat lady. She embraced, respected, and adored Mother Nature. Jill laughed, cried, and smiled freely and openly. Jill was open, honest, and let you know her thoughts at any given moment. She regularly complimented strangers, but was not afraid to let them know they were standing entirely too close to her. Her refreshingly candid approach to life was a defining quality that she embraced from her birth until her end. Jill will be missed and remembered every day. Jill has left an aching hole in the hearts of her family members. SURVIVORS: Jill leaves behind her incredibly devoted parents, John Morris of Euless and June Young Morris of Fort Worth; her loving sister, Julie Van Orne and brother-in-law, Dustin Van Orne; her beloved Zoey Monroe; her grandmother, Mary Morris of Fort Worth; her precious Melly; and aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Jill was preceded in death by her aunt, Jean Young Bible; grandparents George and Carrie Mae Young and Edward Morris. We love you our hearts, Jill.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 17, 2020.
