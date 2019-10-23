Home

Tree of Life Funeral Directors
1051 S. Handley Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76112
(817) 451-5433
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Tree of Life Funeral Directors
1051 S. Handley Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mount Olive Baptist Church
301 W. Sanford St.
Arlington, TX
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Mount Olive Baptist Church
301 W. Sanford St.
Arlington, TX
Sarah V. Bertrand

Sarah V. Bertrand Obituary
Sarah V. Bertrand ARLINGTON--Sarah V. Bertrand, 87, transitioned from time into eternity on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Mount Olive Baptist Church, 301 W. Sanford St., Arlington, Texas. Burial: Skyvue Memorial Gardens. You may visit Mrs. Bertrand noon to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in the Sims-Kirkland Suite at Tree of Life; the family will receive friends 7 to 8 p.m. at the church. SURVIVORS: Left in God's Care are her beloved children, John R. Applon (Felisa), Yolanda D. Applon, Brian D. Apllon (Cheryl) and Sue A. Bertrand; her sister, Minnie Cormier; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 23, 2019
