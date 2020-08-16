Sarilyn Sue Logan FORT WORTH-Sarilyn Sue Logan, 82, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. SERVICES: Rosary at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, White Settlement, Graveside service follows i Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Sarilyn was born in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Oct. 7, 1937, to Nan and Leon Bloomer. She attended Arlington Heights High School where she was a member of the archery team and graduated in 1956. She met the love of her life, Donald Logan, in 1955 on a blind date while he was in the U.S. Air Force at Carswell AFB. They were married in July 1956 in Fort Worth before relocating to Chicago, Ill. After Don graduated from college, they relocated back to Fort Worth, when he received a job offer from Convair. They were blessed with a son, Michael Eugene, in June of 1960. Followed by James John in December of 1962 and then Patrick Lorne in July of 1964. Sarilyn was a dedicated, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed listening to Elvis and Neil Diamond music, playing games with friends, boating, going to the beach and watching old westerns. Sarilyn was preceded in death by her mother; father; and her oldest son, Michael. SURVIVORS: Husband of 64 years, Don; son, James and wife, Kari; son, Patrick and wife, Tracie; two granddaughters; four grandsons; two great-granddaughters; and two great-grandsons. THOMPSON'S HARVESON & COLE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 4350 River Oaks Blvd. Fort Worth, TX 76114, 817-336-0345 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries