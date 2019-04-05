|
Saul M. Lopez Jr. NORTH RICHLAND HILLS -- Saul M. Lopez Jr., passed away peacefully at home, where his loving wife cared for him, on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Saul Lopez Jr. was born on March 22, 1935 to father, Saul Lopez Sr. and mother, Paulonia Martinez. He was loved by many family members and friends. Saul is preceded in death by his daughter, Irene Lopez. SURVIVORS: Wife of 54 years; five children; 13 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 5, 2019