|
|
Scott Edward Kelley FORT WORTH--Scott Edward Kelley passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, in the great state of Texas. Scott was born Oct. 7, 1956, at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., and spent his youth in California, Texas, Germany, and Massachusetts, graduating from Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School. Scott left Massachusetts after high school to return to Texas for a colorful and assorted career from delivering and arranging flowers, to driving and dispatching concrete trucks, then serving as an operator and maintenance mechanic in water treatment facilities in Odessa and Grapevine, followed by several years maintaining and improving the water system and pools at the Gaylord Texan Hotel. He learned to operate all types of pumps, motors, and pool equipment, plus had extensive experience with welding and cutting torch equipment. During his career, Scott obtained professional commercial licenses and continued advanced training; he also attended some courses at Odessa College. But the real Scott, the personal Scott, was funny, intelligent, sometimes frustrating, stubborn, witty, clever, creative, and endearing. When younger, he enjoyed motorcycles (especially Harleys) and was a good rider; later, he loved to take his son, Brian, camping and fishing. Scott was a bit of a daredevil, was artistically inclined, and he loved to research the details of how equipment and systems worked. He was an unabashed quipster (funny and truthful), grateful to those who helped him, a believer in quality workmanship from himself and others, and said one of his most awe-inspiring life moments was seeing the Declaration of Independence in Washington, D.C., in person. Scott was overjoyed at a family reunion in 2019 in his Dallas-Fort Worth home-turf area, when he captained the pontoon boat on Lake Grapevine during a windy, adventurous, and joyous afternoon. Sometimes after not hearing from him for weeks, Scott would suddenly send a group email with assorted comments on the news, research on various topics, and insights that only he would draw from politics, business, and trends. He was the one who knew your schedule and who would out-of-the-blue text to remind you to be safe or enjoy your evening meal! After his passing, his family found interesting notes on all his apartment neighbors so that he'd remember who had what type job, who may have an illness, what the pets' names were, etc., so that he could interact with them from his patio. Even his mail lady commented that Scott was her friend, that he'd give her water on her route, and gave her chocolate at Christmas. He kept a laminated copy of the apartment complex layout so he could help FedEx and UPS find their delivery destinations. Overall, luck was not a friend of his and health issues in his later years were a constant challenge. Scott loved the idea of taking a long motorcycle trip or living in a home that looks at water, yet could not bring himself to focus on how to achieve those wistful dreams. Therefore, his family members will spread Scott's cremated remains on various bodies of water as a respectful salute to his wishes. Scott was the son of Barbara Frieda (Hochberg) Kelley and Francis Joseph Kelley of Taunton, Mass., both deceased. He leaves behind son, Brian Kelley (wife, Jessica) of San Angelo, Texas, and grandchildren, Jordan Keele and Araceli Kelley; siblings, Alan Kelley (wife, Linda) of New Bremen, Ohio, Karen Kelley (husband, Stephen Dewey) of Marietta, Ga., and Lance Kelley (wife, Debbie) of Murrieta, Calif.; as well as many beloved aunts, uncles and cousins. We all will miss Scott's unique style and personality. If only we could talk to him one more time to tell him what was so special about him, and remind him how important he was to us all. Use our loss to ensure you have no regrets with your loved ones. Special thanks to Monica Corona of the Fort Worth city manager's office and Shannon with Crest Centreport Apartments for providing disability accommodations to Scott to make his life easier the last six months.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 12, 2020