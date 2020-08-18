Scott Edward Willingham FORT WORTH--Scott Edward Willingham of Fort Worth, Texas, was called home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: A celebration of Scott's life will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in the chapel of Shannon Rose Hill. Scott was born May 22, 1954, in Brownwood, Texas, to James and Billie Willingham. He grew up in Fort Worth, Texas, graduating from Eastern Hills High School in 1972 and the University of Texas at Arlington in 1976. On Aug. 23, 1980, he married the love of his life, Theresa May. They raised two beautiful daughters. Scott was one of God's righteous soldiers with a compassionate heart and a deep love for Jesus Christ. He coached youth sports and taught youth Sunday school for many years. He was a member of the Fort Worth Officials Association for 22 years. He enjoyed traveling the world and spending time with his family. SURVIVORS: Scott is survived by his devoted wife of 40 years, Theresa; daughters, Kimberly Willingham Hubbard and husband, Taylor, Kristen Willingham Marek and husband, Patrick; grandchildren, Joel and Winnie; and sister, Jana Willingham.